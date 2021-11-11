CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New guidance goes against taking an aspirin daily

By Will Stone
NPR
 6 days ago

An influential medical panel is cautioning older adults against taking a low dose of aspirin to prevent a first stroke or heart attack. It's a change in guidance for many Americans. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and low-dose aspirin...

www.npr.org

