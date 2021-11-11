CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Is masculinity under attack? Sen. Hawley wants to defend the men of America

By Public Editor
NPR
 6 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
citywatchla.com

Justice In America: Unfit Judges, Lying Thugs, Screamingly Racist Lawyers and Only So Many Black Pastors Please

Claiming self-defence for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, little Kyle has proved a less-than-compelling witness: Blank and dumb as a rock, he's been caught in lies, scrunched up his face in some dreadful, no-tears, Brett-Kavanaugh-style crying, and offered senseless narratives - ie: He went there to offer medical aid, yet walked away when his victim called for help. Twitter: "My kid wanted to be a medic for Halloween but I couldn’t find him an AR-15 in time...I don't always kill people in self-defense, but when I do I drive to a state I don't live in with an AR-15 and wander the streets with said AR-15, because...self defense.” Trayvon should have been so lucky.
POLITICS
Fox News

Laura Ingraham: America is in danger by a mentally deteriorating president

Laura Ingraham slammed the "team of incompetents" within the Biden White House on Monday's "Ingraham Angle." "America is truly in danger, under a president who is physically and mentally deteriorating before our eyes … real chaos is unfolding," she said. In contrast, "[The media] worked overtime to brand the Trump White House as out-of-control from day one," according to Ingraham.
POTUS
KTSA

Your Religious Freedoms Are Under Attack In Biden’s America

Between the closures of churches due to distance requirements, and the government ignoring religious vaccine exemptions, are we in danger of losing our freedom of religion? Lars speaks with Kirk Cameron, host of the new show “Takeaways with Kirk Cameron,” Mondays at 9pm ET on TBN. TheLarsLarsonShow · Kirk Cameron...
RELIGION
Washington Times

America needs a few good men

This past week, Sen. Josh Hawley, the man Simon & Schuster canceled for daring to criticize cancel culture, once again inspired the ire of our nation’s intelligentsia. What was the senator’s crime this time? He dared to champion “manhood” and urged men to act like men. Let’s consider Mr. Hawley‘s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John Wayne
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTTS

Hawley: Masculinity A Virtue, Not A Danger

(AP) — Josh Hawley is coming to the defense of the American male. The Republican senator from Missouri spoke Sunday night at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida. According to a text of his speech provided by his office, Hawley accused liberals in government, the media and entertainment of...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masculinity#America#Under Attack#Sen#Audio#Npr#Calvin University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
MSNBC

Josh Hawley mansplains masculinity

Sen. Josh Hawley’s questionable comments about what it means to be male in America is opening a deeper conversation about the subject. Liz Plank and Brittney Cooper discuss with guest host Anand Giridharadas.Nov. 9, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas City Star

In Josh Hawley’s world of ‘masculinity,’ women are second-class for the military draft

Sen. Josh Hawley’s anti-woman crusade is relentless. Not content with calling for a new emphasis on “traditional masculinity,” Missouri’s junior senator is now stepping up his opposition to registering young women for a military draft. “I’m in favor of keeping the Selective Service,” Hawley said, “but I’m not in favor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy