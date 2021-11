Downtown Los Angeles' Staples Center, one of the more iconic sports and music venues built in the last 25 years, is getting a new name, stakeholders announced late Tuesday. It will be called Crypto.com Arena following a deal with Staples Center owner AEG, the entertainment conglomerate associated with Denver billionaire Phil Anschutz, the cybercurrency platform said in a statement.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO