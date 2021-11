Weighing in. Carrie Underwood‘s husband, Mike Fisher, spoke out in defense of Aaron Rodgers following his controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccine. “I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience,” the hockey player, 41, wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Saturday, November 6, one day after Rodgers, 37, addressed his unvaccinated status. “I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated. The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all.”

