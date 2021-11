WOODSFIELD — A local World War II veteran is now gone, but neither he nor his service to the nation are being forgotten by those who knew and admired him. Herman Zerger Jr. of Woodsfield died three weeks ago today, taking his memories of the war, his comrades and the terrors and triumphs they experienced in Europe along with him. He was 97 years old when he passed away on Oct. 22 and throughout his long life, he endeared himself to many who recall his dedication to service and to his country.

