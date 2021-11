As we emerge into a post-pandemic world, TikTok (if we’re to take it seriously) has made something brutally clear: the age of the millennial as tastemaker is over. Long live Gen Z. While millennial women enter and exit their thirties and Gen Z mature into their twenties, a torch-passing moment is lighting up the world of work and our social media feeds. For the first time, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok are there to witness a coming of age – and the takedown of millennials (born 1981 to 1996) by the next-generation tribe (Gen Zers were born 1997 to 2012) is loud. But how deep does it really go?

