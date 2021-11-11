Swarthmore Concedes Institutional Integrity for a Mertz Field Graduation

A few recent Phoenix articles have commented on the lack of responsiveness from the College regarding COVID-19 policies and OneCard access for the college at large. While the coronavirus pandemic is clearly far from over, many have had difficulty connecting the dots between current COVID-19 policies and their effects. For example, it’s not entirely clear how limiting late-night access to school buildings is preventing otherwise possible transmission of the virus. Nor does it seem intuitive (or empirical) that mask wearing is helpful for outdoor events occurring in places like the courtyard tents, Parrish Beach, or the Arboretum. Most of all, the college stands by these policies while simultaneously hosting what is arguably the largest superspreader event within a three-mile radius every day, three times a day in Sharples Dining Hall.

