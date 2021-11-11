CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore Concedes Institutional Integrity for a Mertz Field Graduation

By Olivia Smith
Cover picture for the articleOver Garnet weekend, President Valerie Smith and Vice President of Student Affairs Jim Terhune made public for the first time the College’s decision to hold the Swarthmore 2022 commencement ceremony on Mertz Field. This decision represents a stark departure from the long-standing Swarthmore tradition of holding commencement in the amphitheater, a...

The Independent Campus Newspaper of Swarthmore College Since 1881

We Are Experiencing a Public Health Crisis, and It's Not Coronavirus. There's a virus afflicting our country that has claimed the lives of more Americans in the last 50 years than.
Whether you're figuring out your schedule, calculating your GPA, or looking up your lab partner on Cygnet, Swarthmore College Computer.
It’s Time to Reevaluate Writing Credits

Distribution requirements at Swarthmore are an opportunity for students to branch outside of their academic comfort zones and experience the breadth of a liberal arts education. According to the college, distribution requirements “aim to enhance resourcefulness, serious curiosity, open-mindedness, perspective, logical coherence, and insight.” The division-wide distribution requirements achieve this goal; however, it’s time to reevaluate the efficacy of the writing requirement. This requirement instructs students to take three writing, or “W”-designated courses spread between at least two different divisions. Not only are there a limited number of W-designated classes offered each semester, but also the criteria for which classes are designated as writing courses are incredibly arbitrary. The writing requirement is outdated, and the inability for students to appeal for writing credit places an extra burden on students whose schedules are already filled with writing-heavy classes.
Science Graduate required for an Academic Mentor role in Hammersmith & Fulham. Are you an impressive Science Graduate, looking to train as a teacher from September 2022? Are you keen to work in a high-achieving school in the beautiful borough of Hammersmith & Fulham?. Science Graduate - Job Details:. Science...
Jenkintown's Manor College and The Swarthmore Group Partner to Create Student Internship Program

Jonathan Peri and Jim Nevels. This program is designed to attract Manor College students to enter the rewarding field of asset management and demystify the field of finance. Manor College and The Swarthmore Group, the oldest active, minority-owned Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Pennsylvania, are teaming up on an initiative to increase careers in asset management for minority and first-generation college students.
Let NPPR Residents Use Their Own Balcony

A few recent Phoenix articles have commented on the lack of responsiveness from the College regarding COVID-19 policies and OneCard access for the college at large. While the coronavirus pandemic is clearly far from over, many have had difficulty connecting the dots between current COVID-19 policies and their effects. For example, it’s not entirely clear how limiting late-night access to school buildings is preventing otherwise possible transmission of the virus. Nor does it seem intuitive (or empirical) that mask wearing is helpful for outdoor events occurring in places like the courtyard tents, Parrish Beach, or the Arboretum. Most of all, the college stands by these policies while simultaneously hosting what is arguably the largest superspreader event within a three-mile radius every day, three times a day in Sharples Dining Hall.
"I Want You Back:" A Capella Returns to Swarthmore

On Friday, Nov. 5, a cappella returned to Swarthmore's campus after a nearly two-year absence. Each of Swarthmore's four a cappella groups — OffBeat, Grapevine, Mixed Company, and Sixteen Feet — performed in the event. Every semester, the a cappella performance season starts off with the "bell sing," a short...
Weekend Recap

This past Friday, Swarthmore women's field hockey took on Johns Hopkins in the Centennial Conference Semi-Finals at Homewood Field. The Garnet were tied 1-1 through the middle of the fourth frame but gave up a tough goal in the last few minutes of regulation. This season marks the team's best finish in over a decade.
Choosing Swarthmore is Like Choosing the Fudgiest Brownie

Does everyone love brownies? I know that's probably not the case but I love them, so stick with me for a second. When I was deciding where to attend college, I chose Swarthmore because I knew I'd get more than what I was looking for here. Basically, Swarthmore was the fudgiest brownie… There are other great colleges just like there are great brownies, but after researching and visiting, I was confident that the sweetest place for me was Swarthmore College. Here are some of the reasons why:
Parrish porch

Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) relaunched their campaign to deshelve all Sabra products on campus last Wednesday, Nov.
investing

If you saw a business with such narrow margins that it recorded a loss every other year, was only active.
offbeat

On Friday, Nov. 5, a cappella returned to Swarthmore's campus after a nearly two-year absence. Each of Swarthmore's four a.
Jenkintown's Manor College and The Swarthmore Group Partner to Create Student Internship Program

Jonathan Peri and Jim Nevels. This program is designed to attract Manor College students to enter the rewarding field of asset management and demystify the field of finance. Manor College and The Swarthmore Group, the oldest active, minority-owned Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Pennsylvania, are teaming up on an initiative to increase careers in asset management for minority and first-generation college students.
