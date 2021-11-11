Man shot in the face at downtown Nashville gas station; Gunman sought for questioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man was shot in the face at a downtown Nashville gas station early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Shell gas station located on Hermitage Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro police, the victim and a friend went to the store to buy beer before they got into an SUV to buy marijuana. Officials said the driver of the SUV reversed and backed into a newer-model gray sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

As the SUV pulled away from the gas station, the driver of the sedan fired multiple shots toward the SUV, hitting the victim in his jaw.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV dropped off the victim at the downtown fire station for help.

Metro police told News 2 the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was hit in the right cheek and a bullet was left lodged in his jaw.

The suspected shooter is wanted for questioning in the incident. He was described by Metro police as 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

