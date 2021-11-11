Guest commentary: Celebrate our nation on Veterans Day

We celebrate Veterans Day this week, remembering those who served in the armed forces. Flags will fly, tributes will be made. It will be good and right. But, I promise you, there will be a weight on everyone’s mind, from Boulder City to Elko. The U.S. exit from the Afghanistan war last summer could not have gone worse. We left people behind and that shame will stick to us for generations.

