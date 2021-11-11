CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan apologizes to court for forgetting book discussions

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court...

Meghan Markle has apologized to a British court, saying she didn't intend to be misleading about her cooperation with a biography. A judge earlier this year sided with the Duchess of Sussex after she sued a British tabloid over the publication of a private letter to her father, and the publisher, Associated Newspapers, has appealed that ruling. In the appeal, Associated Newspapers is making the case that Meghan publicized private information by cooperating with the authors of Finding Freedom, a book about her and Prince Harry, according to The Associated Press. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they didn't contribute to this book, but their former press secretary, Jason Knauf, this week said he attended a meeting with the authors and that Meghan provided "briefing points she wanted me to share with" them, The Daily Beast reports. Knauf also said the book was discussed "directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email."
London — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made an appearance in honor of U.S. veterans on Wednesday, attending the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York. Their appearance came as the Duchess remains locked in a legal dispute with the publisher of a U.K. tabloid, the Mail on Sunday. Meghan has now apologized for forgetting conversations she had with an aide that could now be used against her in the case, though she insists she had no "intention to mislead" the court.
Celebrities
Over the past day, emails and texts between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their former communications director Jason Knauf have emerged. The messages have been made public as the Mail on Sunday appeal to Meghan's privacy case, relating to when they published a handwritten letter to her father. In the appeal, it has been revealed that Meghan told Knauf that she suspected the letter might be leaked (that doesn't mean it should have been, btw) and that Meghan did have a slight involvement in Finding Freedom - the biography which the couple had previously claimed to have no involvement in. It means some have been quick to brand her a 'liar'.
