Let’s face facts the Montreal Canadiens are not a good hockey team right now. After making the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the Canadiens are not even close to the same team that went on that run. Some of that has to do with injuries to key players, but some of it has to do with the fact, the Canadiens are not just not good and too inconsistent. And the beginning of this year shows that the Canadiens were not a playoff team over the past two seasons.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO