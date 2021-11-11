Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor those who've served. Here's how they differ

A crowd gathered outside the Historic Columbus County Courthouse in Whiteville to commemorate Veterans Day Thursday. Columbus County Board of Commissioners Chair Ricky Bullard gave opening remarks. United States Army veteran and Pastor Randy Speight of Trinity Baptist Church delivered the invocation. Boy Scout Troop 512 presented the colors. U.S. Air Force veteran Wade Marshburn sang the National Anthem. Sheriff Jody Greene led the Pledge of Allegiance. Rep. Brenden Jones and Whiteville Mayor Terry Mann were guest speakers. Whiteville Emergency Management Director and U.S. Army Veteran Hal Lowder recognized military branches represented in the audience for Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Columbus County Manager Eddie Madden gave a special remembrance for Retired Chief Warrant Office 4 Kenneth Murley Goben who was recently killed in a car crash. Columbus County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Jerome McMillian gave the closing remarks, and Speight led the closing prayer.
Comments / 0