Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor those who've served. Here's how they differ

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Veterans Day and Memorial Day honor the U.S. military community, but the two holidays serve different purposes — and their origins are rooted in two different wars. Celebrated every November, Veterans Day honors all who have served in the U.S. military. The federal holiday is observed on Nov....

VETERANS DAY- HONORING THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED IN WAR AND PEACETIME

Honoring those who have served our country this veterans day we highlight America’s oldest living WWII vet Lawrence Brooks. Veterans Day is a U.S. legal holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars. Veterans Day 2021 occurs on Thursday, November 11. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, then known as “the Great War.”
Trump supporters’ logic of political violence should alarm us all

A disturbing question now hangs over the conduct of American politics. “At this point,” said an audience member at a recent pro-Trump event, “we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny. When do we get to use the guns?” As the crowd applauded, the man persisted: “No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”
US urged to help more people escape Taliban-led Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of organizations working to evacuate people who could be targeted by the Taliban rulers in Afghanistan appealed Monday for more assistance from the U.S. government and other nations as conditions deteriorate in the country. Members of the AfghanEvac Coalition met in a video call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]
Veteran’s Day: A day to honor those who served

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, World War I ended. The United States currently celebrates the day as Veteran’s Day. It is a time for the U.S. to thank its brave men and women who selflessly served their country. Those on active duty and veterans alike are honored for their service.
Veterans Day service honors those who served

A crowd gathered outside the Historic Columbus County Courthouse in Whiteville to commemorate Veterans Day Thursday. Columbus County Board of Commissioners Chair Ricky Bullard gave opening remarks. United States Army veteran and Pastor Randy Speight of Trinity Baptist Church delivered the invocation. Boy Scout Troop 512 presented the colors. U.S. Air Force veteran Wade Marshburn sang the National Anthem. Sheriff Jody Greene led the Pledge of Allegiance. Rep. Brenden Jones and Whiteville Mayor Terry Mann were guest speakers. Whiteville Emergency Management Director and U.S. Army Veteran Hal Lowder recognized military branches represented in the audience for Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. Columbus County Manager Eddie Madden gave a special remembrance for Retired Chief Warrant Office 4 Kenneth Murley Goben who was recently killed in a car crash. Columbus County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Jerome McMillian gave the closing remarks, and Speight led the closing prayer.
Veterans Day Parade & Salute To Service Ceremony honoring those who served

Join us for two special events on Veterans Day to honor those who served!. Thursday, November 11, is Veterans Day! On Veterans Day we honor and remember those who have served to ensure our freedoms and survival of the ‘American Way’. Here in Beaufort, we will be honoring those who served by celebrating with a parade that begins at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Beaufort National Cemetery. Beaufort County invites the entire community to participate in the parade and say “thank you” to our veterans. Following the parade downtown, there will be another special ceremony in Port Royal at the Naval Heritage Park. A small gesture of gratitude to the men and women for the sacrifices they have made for all of us. A single day, once a year just doesn’t seem to be enough. Below are the details for each event. We look forward to seeing you all there!
