Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor those who've served. Here's how they differ

Join us for two special events on Veterans Day to honor those who served!. Thursday, November 11, is Veterans Day! On Veterans Day we honor and remember those who have served to ensure our freedoms and survival of the ‘American Way’. Here in Beaufort, we will be honoring those who served by celebrating with a parade that begins at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Beaufort National Cemetery. Beaufort County invites the entire community to participate in the parade and say “thank you” to our veterans. Following the parade downtown, there will be another special ceremony in Port Royal at the Naval Heritage Park. A small gesture of gratitude to the men and women for the sacrifices they have made for all of us. A single day, once a year just doesn’t seem to be enough. Below are the details for each event. We look forward to seeing you all there!

