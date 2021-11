November 11th is a very special day in America. Veterans of all wars, conflicts and commitment to their country will be saluted for their service. Veterans Day will be celebrated all over the country with parades, special services and celebrations. Thousands and thousands of men and women have given their lives for our freedom in the United States and around the world. We must never forget the sacrifices of those men and women who have kept us free.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 13 DAYS AGO