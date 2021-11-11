CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stages: MRT makes Christmas magic with ‘Holly Fudge’

By Nancye Tuttle
Sentinel & Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrista Baldwin has always wanted to write a Christmas play and didn’t think twice when Merrimack Repertory Theatre artistic director Courtney Sale asked her to do that last year. Her world premiere commission “The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge” plays Nov. 26 through Dec. 12, marking MRT’s return...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Holly Jolly Holiday On Stage at 2nd Space

The Good Company Players’ holiday shows at the 2nd Space Theatre have always been a good bet; there’s no dinner with the show like you’d get at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, but the price is lower for a classic, love-and-laugh-filled memory or a musical review to lift the spirits. It could be The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, It’s a Wonderful Life: a Radio Play, or A Christmas Carol, or a lively conglomeration of comedy and music like this year’s Holly Jolly Holiday, playing through December 19.
Midland to stage 'White Christmas'

When they were little girls, Madi Becker and her sister, Kedzie, would sing during the car ride home from their Grandma Judy’s house. Grandma would play a CD in her car and the girls, then 6 and 8, would sing a couple of songs, including “Sisters” from the musical “White Christmas.”
Christmas Magic returns for 40th year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After being canceled by COVID last November, the city is buzzing about Christmas Magic being back for its 40th year in the Falls. The Junior League of Wichita Falls is excited as the event’s host: over 100 vendors will be a part of the celebration at the MPEC, and they have been able to raise over $3 million in the last 40 years. The co-chair of Christmas Magic said the event exemplifies how now is truly is the time of giving.
Unwrap the Magic of Christmas in Bellevue

The Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced events and activities for ‘Unwrap the Magic of Christmas’ a two-day, community-wide festival set for Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28. Items for a silent auction are currently at the Bellevue State Bank lobby and moved to the Local Vendor Craft...
On Stage Presents Original Holiday Play — “The Christmas Window”

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents an original tale, “The Christmas Window,” that searches for the true meaning of the holiday by creating the perfect Christmas department store window. The family-friendly play, which features classic Yuletide carols and new spins on the stories of Scrooge, Mrs. Claus and the Mouse King, was written by Johnny Griffin, a social studies and Georgia History teacher at George Walton Academy. “Christmas is my favorite holiday, and the idea of a fun show that the entire family could attend together was my motivation,” says Griffin, who plays two roles, including “Elvis caroler.” “Each character of ‘The Christmas Window’ is a member of a department store; they each contribute to the search for the true meaning of Christmas,” he says. Tickets go on sale Nov. 19 for the general public and Nov. 12 for On Stage members. The play dates are Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19. Tickets cost $20, except for the Dec. 14 half-price show, which cost $10. The tickets are available at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe (cash or check only) and at www.OnStageWalton.org (credit cards only for online sales). The play continues a family acting tradition at On Stage, with the father/daughter team of Russell Pope and Elizabeth Pope in their fifth holiday production for the theater. “Being in shows with her is one of the highlights of my life,” says Pope, one of On Stage’s most popular actors. Another familiar face in the play is Paula Gerhardt, a member of the On Stage board of directors and the drama teacher at George Walton Academy. “In this show, I get to share the stage with fellow teacher Johnny Griffin and two of my students, Elizabeth Pope and Jack Boyer. It is really special.” The play is directed by On Stage Creative Director Marc Hammes and sponsored by JL Designs. Gabrielle Wagner is musical director and Julianne Merritt is her assistant. All show patrons will be required to wear a face mask during the entire performance so that we may fill the playhouse to capacity. No exceptions. “We want our On Stage Family to enjoy the show and to be safe,” said Hammes.
Christmas show coming to Primghar stage

PRIMGHAR—Live theatre is returning to the Primghar stage with rhymes, tongue twisters and a Christmas story that would warm the heart of the Grinch. The Primghar Community Playhouse will present “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” by Peter Bloedel at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the community building. Jeremy Rohwer is the director.
A Christmas Story, The Musical takes the MDT stage for the holidays

HILLSBORO — The final production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 25th anniversary season will be A Christmas Story: The Musical, opening at noon Nov. 19 and running through 1 p.m. Dec. 19. This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock...
Santa is bringing a bit of early Christmas magic to Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley's Graceland is adding some festive touch to their annual Christmas lighting ceremony. This year will be the first ever Holiday Lighting Weekend!. It kicks off with the annual lighting ceremony, which features internationally renowned songwriter and producer David Porter and students from the Stax Music...
‘White Christmas’ at Toby’s is a flurry of seasonal magic

Sometimes, especially during the holiday season, the occasion calls for something sweet — and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the Musical at Toby’s Dinner Theatre is a morsel that is sure to satisfy. I have to admit that I went in without seeing the 1954 film on which it is based, but I now understand its wide appeal. I also have to admit that I was already quite familiar with this venue, having grown up in Columbia. Going to Toby’s was always a treat, and being in the space as a guest did seem more meaningful after surviving the Great Arts Disruption of 2020.
'A Christmas Carol; The Musical', Live on Stage in White Plains

The holidays are here! In this season of coming together with family & friends, enjoy the tradition of experiencing live theatre again. Come to ~. a spectacular musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story. This timeless story enjoyed a decade-long run at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden. Order...
Wareham Christmas plans are in the making

WAREHAM – It was beginning to sound a lot like Christmas during Tuesday’s Selectmen’s meeting with Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Village plans discussed. The Wareham Village Association’s Christmas Parade plans came with an entreaty from the WVA’s Tracy McGraw for board member (s) to play a town crier role and lead the way for the parade, which will step off on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., starting at the high school, and proceeding down Main Street to end at Besse Park.
Holly Jolly Holidays Brings 12 Days of Christmas to Oxford

The second annual Holly Jolly Holidays will make its return to the Oxford community this holiday season. After the success of the inaugural year, the second annual event is expanding to 12 days of ice skating with real ice this year. Locals and visitors will have the opportunity to get...
9 Christmas Light Displays In Georgia That Are Pure Magic

Ahh, the magic of the holidays. It is no secret that the majority of Georgians love the holidays, especially when you see just how many partake in their own home decorating. However, there are plenty of places you can visit in the state that showcase purely magical Christmas light displays, filled with joy and festivity. […] The post 9 Christmas Light Displays In Georgia That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
Barnesville museum prepares for ‘Magic of Christmas’

BARNESVILLE — Each year for the holiday season, the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum invites the public to tour the facility and experience the “Magic of Christmas.”. The tours are set to begin Nov. 27 and run through Jan. 9. For more than 30 years, the Belmont County Historical Society...
Win Tickets to “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage”

Listen to Kevin and Brooke in the mornings all this week for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! Coming to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Tuesday, November 23rd!. “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage” – showcases...
Magical Medora Christmas hits the road for 30 shows

Emcee Bill Sorensen welcomes performers Chad Willow, Taylor Leet, J'Kobe Wallace, Jessica Bradish, Travis Smith, Amberly Rosen and Adam Vogel for a mix of singing, dancing and entertainment. North Dakota dates include: Nov. 27 in Tioga; Nov. 28 in Minot; Nov. 29 in Devils Lake; Nov. 30 in Watford City;...
