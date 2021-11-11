Stages: MRT makes Christmas magic with ‘Holly Fudge’

MONROE, Ga. – On Stage, Monroe’s community theater, presents an original tale, “The Christmas Window,” that searches for the true meaning of the holiday by creating the perfect Christmas department store window. The family-friendly play, which features classic Yuletide carols and new spins on the stories of Scrooge, Mrs. Claus and the Mouse King, was written by Johnny Griffin, a social studies and Georgia History teacher at George Walton Academy. “Christmas is my favorite holiday, and the idea of a fun show that the entire family could attend together was my motivation,” says Griffin, who plays two roles, including “Elvis caroler.” “Each character of ‘The Christmas Window’ is a member of a department store; they each contribute to the search for the true meaning of Christmas,” he says. Tickets go on sale Nov. 19 for the general public and Nov. 12 for On Stage members. The play dates are Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19. Tickets cost $20, except for the Dec. 14 half-price show, which cost $10. The tickets are available at Carmichael’s Drugs in Monroe (cash or check only) and at www.OnStageWalton.org (credit cards only for online sales). The play continues a family acting tradition at On Stage, with the father/daughter team of Russell Pope and Elizabeth Pope in their fifth holiday production for the theater. “Being in shows with her is one of the highlights of my life,” says Pope, one of On Stage’s most popular actors. Another familiar face in the play is Paula Gerhardt, a member of the On Stage board of directors and the drama teacher at George Walton Academy. “In this show, I get to share the stage with fellow teacher Johnny Griffin and two of my students, Elizabeth Pope and Jack Boyer. It is really special.” The play is directed by On Stage Creative Director Marc Hammes and sponsored by JL Designs. Gabrielle Wagner is musical director and Julianne Merritt is her assistant. All show patrons will be required to wear a face mask during the entire performance so that we may fill the playhouse to capacity. No exceptions. “We want our On Stage Family to enjoy the show and to be safe,” said Hammes.

