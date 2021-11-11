CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Showers off & on Friday

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
We have a mild and muggy night in progress over Southwest Florida. We’ve also seen a few passing showers push through the region. We should see a few more showers, especially as we head towards morning.

Wind will turn southerly as a cold front approaches SWFL Friday. This will keep us mild and muggy, with showers developing to our southwest and tracking in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Most of the rain will fall during the morning and afternoon before pushing to the east coast Friday evening. Forty percent of the region will get rain at some point Friday.

The cold front comes through Friday overnight into Saturday, with just a few sprinkles behind the front. We’ll see the humidity drop and the temperatures as well by Sunday morning.

We’ll have mornings in the mid to upper 50’s early next week!

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

