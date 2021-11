Have you ever wondered what that "thing" was right beside the river on the Bismarck, ND side? That is a water intake system that the water treatment plant uses. There is a well below the river bed that water is taken out of. That's where our drinking water is taken from. Many people always ask me what that is and why they built it there. The city of Bismarck, ND upgraded its water system a few years ago. Click here for more details.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO