Being Green

My personal low-waste living journey started in 2019, when I challenged myself to keep track and document my plastic use for the entire month of April. It was an eye-opening experience and one that rewired my consumption habits forever. Aside from plastic use, I wanted to have a greater understanding of my environmental impact overall and have been actively working towards reducing my personal waste in all aspects of my life. This transition has not been without its challenges, especially as a fashion editor. My life can be very on-the-go, which isn’t great for single-use consumption and carbon emissions, but I had to make some real adjustments to my pace and practices in order to improve my impact. And it works! From streamlining your beauty routine, to taking better care of your wardrobe staples, it is entirely possible to look fabulous while being kinder to the planet. And it’s been easier than ever with brands I can get behind like Citizen who is working to make their offerings more sustainable and just as stylish. While I’m far from perfect, I’ve figured out some simple efforts that have been easy for me to adopt and make me feel better on the day to day.

