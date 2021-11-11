CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being Green

By Michael Bersin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis thing is not like the others. C201444 11/10/2021 Legal Missouri 2022 BesaMe...

Marie Claire

A Fashion Editor's Guide to Being Green

My personal low-waste living journey started in 2019, when I challenged myself to keep track and document my plastic use for the entire month of April. It was an eye-opening experience and one that rewired my consumption habits forever. Aside from plastic use, I wanted to have a greater understanding of my environmental impact overall and have been actively working towards reducing my personal waste in all aspects of my life. This transition has not been without its challenges, especially as a fashion editor. My life can be very on-the-go, which isn’t great for single-use consumption and carbon emissions, but I had to make some real adjustments to my pace and practices in order to improve my impact. And it works! From streamlining your beauty routine, to taking better care of your wardrobe staples, it is entirely possible to look fabulous while being kinder to the planet. And it’s been easier than ever with brands I can get behind like Citizen who is working to make their offerings more sustainable and just as stylish. While I’m far from perfect, I’ve figured out some simple efforts that have been easy for me to adopt and make me feel better on the day to day.
ENVIRONMENT
telluride-co.gov

Telluride Green Grants

The goal of the Green Grant program is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency, water efficiency, renewable energy and other innovative means.
TELLURIDE, CO
967 The Eagle

One Of A Kind Video Of Bear Sighting In Wisconsin

Bear sighting in Wisconsin caught with one of a kind video. I do not care if you are in the city, country, mountains, flatlands, ocean, or creek people are fascinated with wild animals. Usually, they love them or are extremely afraid. Either way, they want to know more. Especially, if there is a story about one spotted in a place where it is not normally seen. Is that not the reason the internet was invented.
WISCONSIN STATE
North Carolina: New Stimulus Checks Arrive This Week

Is that free money I hear? Residents of North Carolina could receive a stimulus check this week. The check would arrive just in time for the holiday season. As a result of the Pandemic last year, there were a lot of stimulus checks. Fortunately, this year has also seen some stimulus bonuses. This week, $300 checks will be mailed to eligible families across the country, and one more payment will be made in December of 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Finishing touches being put on WPS Garden of Lights in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The holiday season is fast approaching and the finishing touches are being put on to this year's WPS Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. More than 325,000 sparkling lights will be illuminating the evenings in Green Bay starting on Nov. 26. The display...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and discover the holiday magic on Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green!. Safety protocols include increased sanitation and contactless ticket buying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists outdoor activity as a less risky way of gathering. With that in mind, the following safety procedures and protocols will be followed to further minimize the risk associated with COVID-19:
HOUSTON, TX
Carols on the Green at Discovery Green

Get your pipes ready to sing along with the Texas Southern University Concert Chorale and the PV Chamber Singers of Prairie View A&M University as they launch into classic carols in this annual sing-along event. Admission. Free. .
MUSIC
Lawsuit: Florida condo collapse triggered by building work

Construction of a luxury building next door triggered the collapse of an already fragile Florida condominium that killed 98 people in June, according to a new lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday on behalf of Champlain Towers South victims and family members, contends that work on the adjacent Eighty Seven Park tower damaged and destabilized a building in dire need of major structural repair.
FLORIDA STATE
1500 E Green Dr

High Point 3 Bedroom, 1 Full bath Bungalow centrally located - + 3 Bedroom. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will...
HOUSE RENT
Thinking Green: Insulation

Insulation. It’s about to be a major issue if you don’t have it where you live. Find out how to keep your home warm when the weather turns cold in this morning’s Thinking Green.
HOME & GARDEN
It’s Not Easy Being Green

Okra and nopales are cross-cultural kin. Let me explain. Three summers ago, my wife and I stopped in a sweltering valley just outside Pikeville, Tennessee, on our annual Southern vacation. A group of middle-aged white women had set up shop in a log cabin as part of the World’s Longest Yard Sale, the summer antiques road show that stretches from Alabama to Michigan. On counters, window ledges, and tables, the ladies displayed the harvest from their personal gardens: vegetables and fruits and preserves.
FRANKFORT, KY

