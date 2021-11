Like many students at Oberlin, my financial aid hinges on my participation in the Community-Based Work-Study Program. This means I’m required to get a job so I can pay for part of my tuition with that income. However, receiving a work-study financial aid package does not guarantee a work-study job. I started applying for jobs on Oct. 12, nearly two weeks after arriving on campus. Almost a month afterward, on Nov. 9, I got an acceptance from one of the five jobs I applied for. The status of my other applications is still “in progress.”

OBERLIN, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO