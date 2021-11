More than a quarter of Australian crypto users surveyed in October plan to use digital assets as a part of their Christmas presents this holiday season. The survey by crypto wallet and services provider Crypto.com polled 2,020 Australians aged 18-59. Of those that had used crypto over the past 12 months, 26% responded that they would consider giving some away for Christmas or buying crypto-related gifts.

BITCOIN ・ 14 HOURS AGO