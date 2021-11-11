CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Rivalry with China in Pacific need not lead to new Cold War, says U.S. security advisor

By Kirsty Needham
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elnE0_0ctNT0yT00

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The "stiff competition" between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific does not have to turn into a new Cold War, U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, describing the United States as "doubling down" on its presence in the region.

Earlier on Thursday China's President Xi Jinping said the Asia Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era, and warned against forming small circles on geopolitical grounds.

In a speech delivered via videolink to Australia's Lowy Institute, Sullivan said the United States had quit Afghanistan to put more emphasis on the Indo Pacific where it wanted to minimise the potential for conflict.

Responding to questions, Sullivan sought to downplay fears about the risk of a new Cold War developing with China.

"All of this talk of the United States and China going into a new cold war and we are on our way to conflict... we have the choice not to do that," Sullivan said.

"We have the choice instead to move forward with what President Biden says is stiff competition, where we are going to compete vigorously across multiple dimensions, including economics and technology, where we are going to stand up for our values, but we also recognise China is going to be a factor in the international system for the forseeable future."

A U.S. strategy to build a "latticework of alliances" globally led it to form the Aukus pact with Australia and Britain to share nuclear submarine technology; work with the Quad democracies of Australia, India and Japan to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the region; and form a U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council to push back against China on emerging technology, he said.

While the Aukus deal showed the more intensive engagement in the Indo Pacific, this didn't mean the U.S. was turning its back on other regions of the world, particularly Europe, Sullivan said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Australia Says Supporting Taiwan Against China is Vital To Indo-Pacific Security

Australia says supporting Taiwan cannot be avoided despite China's military might, which overshadows even the US in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing, they say, is just waiting for the right moment to strike. When asked about Canberra's action, Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said China could initiate an invasion. But, the big...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Telegraph

Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden he is 'playing with fire' over Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden he was “playing with fire” over Taiwan in a more than three-hour meeting with the US president which ended with no major breakthrough. “Some people in the US intend to use Taiwan to control China. This trend is dangerous and is like playing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

China claims Biden denounced 'Taiwan independence,' but warns US is 'playing with fire'

China claimed Tuesday that President Biden denounced Taiwanese independence from the communist nation, but warned the U.S. is "playing with fire" in the South China Sea. The new round of threats arose following an hours-long virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping that marked the most extensive talks the world leaders have engaged in since Biden took office.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#European Union#Pacific#Videolink#Lowy Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
China
WRAL News

Japan, US set framework for talks on trade, broader ties

TOKYO — U.S. Trade Representative Katharine Tai and Japan’s trade and industry minister agreed Wednesday to work to resolve a dispute over American tariffs on steel and aluminum as part of a framework for cooperation in wider areas. A partnership announced earlier this week also will include working on a...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden warns Xi against ‘unilateral effort’ to change Taiwan in virtual US-China summit

United States president Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping locked horns over Taiwan during their first virtual summit which concluded after three hours.Mr Biden told his counterpart that the US is strongly opposed to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo” or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He added that their responsibility as leaders is to ensure that competition between their respective nations “does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended”.He said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be one of “simple, straightforward competition”, and suggested that he and Mr Xi needed to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Xi-Biden talks repair US-China ties?

BEIJING (AP) — No breakthroughs were delivered during talks between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, but the cordial tone of the virtual meeting is an indication that relations between the sides may be turning a corner — even if that means merely walking back from the heated exchanges of earlier this year.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy