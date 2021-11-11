CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study encourages cautious approach to CRISPR therapeutics

By Sanford Burnham Prebys
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA comprehensive study—conducted by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and other groups—has shown that gene editing, specifically gene knockout (KO), with CRISPR -Cas9 can favor cells with mutated forms of genes linked to cancer. The findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Scientists identify second HIV patient whose body appears to have rid itself of the virus

During infection, HIV places copies of its genome into the DNA of cells, creating what is known as a viral reservoir. In this state, the virus effectively hides from anti-HIV drugs and the body's immune response. In most people, new viral particles are constantly made from this reservoir. Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) can prevent the new viruses from being made but cannot eliminate the reservoir, necessitating daily treatment to suppress the virus.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
The Independent

New study suggests Alzheimer’s could be vaccinated against

A new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease and vaccinate against it has been developed by scientists.The study suggests both an antibody-based treatment and protein-based vaccine developed by the team reduced symptoms of Alzheimer’s in mouse models of the disease.Instead of focusing on the amyloid beta protein in plaques in the brain, commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease, both products target a different form of the protein, which is thought to be highly toxic.Amyloid beta protein naturally exists as highly flexible, string-like molecules in solution, which can join together to form fibres and plaques.A high proportion of these molecules become shortened...
SCIENCE
mobihealthnews.com

Mass General Brigham, Better Therapeutics partner on real-world data study

Boston-based provider Mass General Brigham is teaming up with DTx company Better Therapeutics on a real-world data study collaboration focused on diabetes. Specifically, the organizations will be looking at the effectiveness and utilization of Better Therapeutic's prescription digital therapeutic on delivering virtual therapies to patients with Type 2 diabetes. Patients...
HEALTH
bizjournals

Harvard CRISPR pioneer Chad Cowan launches $87M stem cell play

One of the scientific founders of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Nasdaq: CRSP) is embarking on a mission to solve a longstanding problem in stem cell therapy: ensuring that the body does not mount an immune response to the foreign cells. He's got nearly $90 million to help him do it. Chad...
SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

Why Vertex Is Striking Another Gene-Editing Deal With a Company Not Named CRISPR Therapeutics

Vertex is spending $41 million upfront in a collaboration with Mammoth Biosciences. The two companies will develop gene-editing therapies targeting two genetic diseases. This deal shouldn't diminish Vertex's relationship with CRISPR Therapeutics. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and its partner, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), have achieved significant progress with their drug targeting rare...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Studies Find Encouraging Safety Data With Vadadustat for Patients With Anemia Due to Chronic Kidney Disease

The FDA is currently reviewing a New Drug Application for vadadustat in this patient population, and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date has been set for March 29, 2022. Several posters at the American Society of Nephrology 2021 Kidney Week reinforce positive safety data with the use of vadadustat in patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a press release from Akebia.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Study points to new approach to improve ovarian cancer treatment

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2021 – Immune checkpoint inhibitors are a type of cancer treatment that help the immune system’s T cells recognize and attack tumors. But these immunotherapy drugs aren’t effective against all cancers. In a study published today in Science Advances, University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers reveal how certain cells drive immunotherapy resistance in a mouse model of ovarian cancer and show that targeting a signaling pathway in these cells improved tumor responses to immunotherapy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nature.com

Integrative Bioinformatics approaches to therapeutic gene target selection in various cancers for Nitroglycerin

Integrative Bioinformatics analysis helps to explore various mechanisms of Nitroglycerin activity in different types of cancers and help predict target genes through which Nitroglycerin affect cancers. Many publicly available databases and tools were used for our study. First step in this study is identification of Interconnected Genes. Using Pubchem and SwissTargetPrediction Direct Target Genes (activator, inhibitor, agonist and suppressor) of Nitroglycerin were identified. PPI network was constructed to identify different types of cancers that the 12 direct target genes affected and the Closeness Coefficient of the direct target genes so identified. Pathway analysis was performed to ascertain biomolecules functions for the direct target genes using CluePedia App. Mutation Analysis revealed Mutated Genes and types of cancers that are affected by the mutated genes. While the PPI network construction revealed the types of cancer that are affected by 12 target genes this step reveals the types of cancers affected by mutated cancers only. Only mutated genes were chosen for further study. These mutated genes were input into STRING to perform NW Analysis. NW Analysis revealed Interconnected Genes within the mutated genes as identified above. Second Step in this study is to predict and identify Upregulated and Downregulated genes. Data Sets for the identified cancers from the above procedure were obtained from GEO Database. DEG Analysis on the above Data sets was performed to predict Upregulated and Downregulated genes. A comparison of interconnected genes identified in step 1 with Upregulated and Downregulated genes obtained in step 2 revealed Co-Expressed Genes among Interconnected Genes. NW Analysis using STRING was performed on Co-Expressed Genes to ascertain Closeness Coefficient of Co-Expressed genes. Gene Ontology was performed on Co-Expressed Genes to ascertain their Functions. Pathway Analysis was performed on Co-Expressed Genes to identify the Types of Cancers that are influenced by co-expressed genes. The four types of cancers identified in Mutation analysis in step 1 were the same as the ones that were identified in this pathway analysis. This further corroborates the 4 types of cancers identified in Mutation analysis. Survival Analysis was done on the co-expressed genes as identified above using Survexpress. BIOMARKERS for Nitroglycerin were identified for four types of cancers through Survival Analysis. The four types of cancers are Bladder cancer, Endometrial cancer, Melanoma and Non-small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
IFLScience

Palm Oil Encourages Cancer To Spread Through The Body, Suggests Mouse Study

Pizza, chocolate, cookies — just some of the Western diet staples that are chock-full of palm oil. Regardless of the devastating environmental impact, it can seem hard to avoid. However, according to new research from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB), palm oil could be doing more harm than...
CANCER
TechCrunch

Frequency Therapeutics redesigns study after disappointing Phase 2 results, debuts new hearing loss and MS drugs

Founded in 2015, Frequency Therapeutics has focused on a regenerative medicine approach to hearing loss. The approach is centered on revamping progenitor cells that eventually become key sound-conducting hair cells in the cochlea. The irreversible disappearance or damage of these hair cells contributes to sensorineural hearing loss — the most common type of hearing loss.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Cancers are in an evolutionary battle with treatments – evolutionary game theory could tip the advantage to medicine

Cancer was the second leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020. Although billions of dollars have been poured into cancer research, the results are still disappointing for many patients who pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their lives for just a few more months. But why do cancer therapies fail? I’m a doctoral student at the Moffitt Cancer Center and the University of South Florida who develops and applies mathematical and evolutionary theories to understand how cancer works and how to best treat it. And I believe that approaching cancer treatment through the lens of ecology...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Antihypertensive drugs are effective in hereditary cerebral small vessel disease

Our brains have small arteries that perform a unique function. Aging and high blood pressure can damage these arteries, leading to gait disturbances and dementia. This disease is known as cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD). It is also known to be highly associated with Alzheimer's disease. CSVD is highly prevalent in the elderly, even with the widespread use of antihypertensive drugs. Therefore, in an aging society, there is an urgent need to elucidate the molecular pathogenesis of age-related CSVD and develop therapeutic methods.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Fasting-mimicking diet is safe, may modulate metabolism and boost antitumor immunity in cancer patients

A diet involving short-term, severe calorie restriction was safe, feasible, and resulted in a decrease of blood glucose and growth factor concentration, reduction in peripheral blood immunosuppressive cells, and enhanced intratumor T-cell infiltration in cancer patients receiving standard-of-care therapy, according to the results of a clinical trial published in Cancer Discovery.
CANCER

