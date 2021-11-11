CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

For classical stars Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason, representation matters

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
wnmufm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's rare for any classical musician to capture the attention of a mainstream audience these days. That's exactly what brother and sister Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason have both achieved, however: this Black British duo have garnered millions of fans around the world. Pianist Isata, age 25, and her younger...

www.wnmufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonclassicalreview.com

Kanneh-Mason brings daring Clara Schumann concerto to the BSO

It was a double debut at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Isata Kanneh-Mason made her first appearance with the ensemble Thursday night in Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The young British pianist was also the first to take the solo part of Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto in the organization’s history. German conductor Christoph König, a periodic guest, returned to the BSO podium to round out a program of Austro-Germanic music.
MUSIC
capradio.org

Artist Spotlight: Isata Kanneh-Mason

Isata Kanneh-Mason is the oldest of seven siblings, all of whom play either the violin, cello, or piano. She says that being part of such a large family of musicians has taught her to better “trust her instincts” and be herself. Isata’s instincts have served her well since the release...
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Merlyn Wood & CONNIE, 'S.Y.K.'

When you speak of Brockhampton these days, it usually comes with an "Oh, man, remember when..." thinking back to their apex, as GOLF-wearing Gen Zers everywhere folded into the mania. Despite the hip-hop group still releasing music, they have begun to pursue outside avenues of expression, with each member having an archetype to draw on.
MUSIC
wnmufm.org

Josh Rogosin

Josh Rogosin (he/him) stumbled into NPR HQ in 1999 on his way to mixing shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown DC. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR's flagship newsmagazines and gathered sound in far flung places like Togo and Benin, West Africa, Cambodia and Greece for the Radio Expeditions series. He has engineered at NPR West and NPR NY and spent two years as Technical Director at Marketplace Productions in Los Angeles. He served as Senior Broadcast Engineer for New York Public Radio and Studio 360, and was an originating producer and sound designer for NPR's Ask Me Another.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Clara Schumann
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Meghan Markle
wnmufm.org

Overo, 'Another Year in Hell'

"It's only gotten worse!" What better way to bellow our collective angst about the still-very-much-in-progress pandemic than with screamo? Overo's title track contribution to Another Year in Hell — a 4-way split featuring Punch On!, Zochor and Coma Regalia — is an exasperated thrust into Zoom-fatigued abyss. The Houston band features members from Perfect Future and Football, etc. in a '90s post-hardcore mode somewhere between I Hate Myself and Rainer Maria: chugging riffs and hoarse yelps in tandem with twinkly arpeggios and pop-punky vocal hooks. In just a couple years, Overo's quickly nestled into a nostalgic screamo sound, but "Another Year in Hell" is a great example of how dynamic personalities can reinvigorate memory. Case in point: the accompanying video, a tongue-in-cheek slideshow presentation graphing the rise of false screamo, egg punk's market saturation over chain punk and the ultimate screamo formula: riff, noodly bit, riff, scream, breakdown, repeat.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Black People#Royal Academy Of Music#Role Models#House Of Music#British Royal Family#Black British#The Kanneh Masons#Got Talent
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening. The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rollingout.com

The Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson dead at 73

Ronnie Wilson, the founder of the beloved funk group The Gap Band, has died after a lengthy illness. He was 73. News of Wilson’s death was confirmed by his widow, Linda Boulware-Wilson, who indicated that she held his hand as he took his last breath in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy