Max Holloway will be taking on Yair Rodriguez in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 42. The winner of this fight will likely be getting a shot at the title in their next fight. This might come as a reach for Holloway as he has lost two fights against Alexander Volkanovski. Yair Rodriguez on the other hand would be an obvious choice for the next title contender with a win over Holloway. The prelims this weekend will be starting at 1:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The main card is set to begin at 4:00 pm ET and will also be shown on ESPN+.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO