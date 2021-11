The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Toronto Raptors to the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. The Sixers are 8-4 this season despite a lengthy list of injuries and players in protocols, while the Raptors are 6-5 after a loss on Wednesday. Tobias Harris (protocols) and Seth Curry (foot) are questionable to play for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid (protocols), Ben Simmons (personal) and Matisse Thybulle (protocols) are out for the 76ers, with Toronto's injury report not solidified on the second night of a back-to-back.

