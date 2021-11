The Paradigm team said that the firm’s mission is to be the “earliest and most helpful partner to crypto entrepreneurs and communities.”. Venture Capital firm, Paradigm, has announced a new venture fund dedicated to crypto firms and protocols. According to the official announcement, Paradigm said the new venture fund is worth $2.5 billion. Back in October, CoinDesk had reported that Paradigm was looking to raise a $1.5 billion fund. During the same period, a source revealed that the VC firm employed Matthew Mizbai from hedge fund Coatue Management for the new fund. The new venture by Paradigm fund appears to be the largest crypto fund ever, exceeding Andreessen Horowitz’s $2.2 billion crypto-centric fund.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO