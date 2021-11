Emile Smith Rowe scored for the third Premier League game in a row as in-form Arsenal marked Mikel Arteta's 100th game in charge with a 1-0 win over Watford at the Emirates. The Gunners, now unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions, had been by far the better team in the first half without reward. Bukayo Saka had an early strike overturned by VAR for offside and, after Danny Rose's blatant foul on Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was superbly stopped by the impressive Ben Foster 10 minutes before the break.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO