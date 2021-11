Text description provided by the architects. Geumkok-dong office, located on the outskirts of Seoul was originally a two individual housing situated closely to one another. The client initially wished the office to be an entirely new building. However, our firm strongly believed that seeking for the unique juxtaposition and the intersection of old and new may become the fundamental identity of this project where the two most opposing theme naturally coexists. As our core belief towards the project was solidified, we began by reinterpreting on spaces of different time via superimposing various parts of the existing region.

