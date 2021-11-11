CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Reasons for Kessie’s €9m demands outlined as Barcelona, Man Utd and Inter hover

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral clubs have taken an interest in signing Franck Kessie on a free transfer as a big gap remains between his demands and AC Milan’s offer, a report claims. Sky Sport reports that Milan are...

www.yardbarker.com

Tribal Football

Man Utd, Barcelona target Kessie rejects AC Milan contract offer

Franck Kessie has resisted a new contract offer from AC Milan. Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio reports Milan have raised their offer to €6.5million (£5.5m) a year but the Ivory Coast international is holding out for around €9m (£7.7m) per year. The 24-year-old has attracted interest from all around Europe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona eyeing Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani

Barcelona are eyeing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Off contract in June, Cavani is expected to leave United this summer before playing out his final days back home in South America. However, such has been his form that Cavani could yet be convinced to stay in Europe in 2022. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Inter Milan midfielder Barella open to joining Man Utd over Tottenham

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella would be open to joining Manchester United. Reports in the media suggested that Barella may be a target for Tottenham, following the appointment of former Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Despite Conte and Barella's good working relationship, FC Inter News - via Sport Witness -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sevilla fear Man Utd will meet Kounde's buyout clause

Sevilla fear Manchester United will meet Jules Kounde's buyout clause in January. Sevilla knocked back a £42.5million offer from Chelsea for the Frenchman in the summer, demanding the Blues met their £69m asking price. They are now worried they could lose Kounde in the upcoming transfer window but it is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona eyeing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic

Barcelona are eyeing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. Brozovic is out of contract on June 30 and has still not signed a new deal with Inter. La Repubblica report that Barça are interested in signing him. The Croatian midfielder, who will turn 29 soon, is a regular for the Nerazzurri...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City’s missed opportunity

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United are relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to show Manchester City what they missed out on when they meet at Old Trafford on Saturday with both sides in need of the points. Ronaldo continued to dig United out of holes in the Champions League in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd heroics earn Michael Jordan comparison

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was elated to see Cristiano Ronaldo once more come to the rescue as the Portuguese striker netted twice to claw back a vital Champions League point against Atalanta. Ronaldo engineered consecutive comeback victories in each of United's last two European outings, and he left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Gazza: Webb key reason I chose Spurs over Man Utd

Geordie great Paul Gascoigne has explained why he chose Tottenham over Manchester United when leaving Newcastle United. Gazza was speaking with Bryan Robson for manutd.com. He recalled: "There was the Gaffer [Sir Bobby Robson] and Neil Webb, always together [on England duty]. I'm thinking – and I probably shouldn't say this, because he'll [Sir Alex Ferguson] probably be watching – but I thought: I'm never going to get a game here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Milan identify €30m man and free transfer as potential Kessie replacements

The Milan management have begun to look at how they will replace Franck Kessie who is currently unwilling to extend his contract, a report claims. According to MilanNews, the difficulties surrounding Kessie’s renewal have led the club to probe the ground regarding other midfielders ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Ivorian does not want to renew at the amount that has been offered by Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, so at the moment a farewell seems inevitable.
SOCCER
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe primed for Real Madrid move in summer

What the papers sayReal Madrid will not move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in January but will instead wait until next summer when the France international is a free agent, Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports. The 22-year-old striker’s future has been one of the hottest topics in Europe. Speculation around a move to Real intensified due to his strong pairing with Karim Benzema up front for France again at the weekend, but it appears the Spanish giants are content to wait six months and save themselves a hefty transfer fee.Philippe Coutinho will not be lured to Newcastle in January,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd pulled out of Conte talks over transfer budget demands

Manchester United pulled out of talks with Antonio Conte over his transfer budget demands ahead of him taking the Tottenham job. The Mirror reports United didn't appoint Antonio Conte to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because he demanded a £250m transfer budget for 2022. Conte was touted as a replacement for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

