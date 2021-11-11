Reasons for Kessie’s €9m demands outlined as Barcelona, Man Utd and Inter hover

The Milan management have begun to look at how they will replace Franck Kessie who is currently unwilling to extend his contract, a report claims. According to MilanNews, the difficulties surrounding Kessie’s renewal have led the club to probe the ground regarding other midfielders ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Ivorian does not want to renew at the amount that has been offered by Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, so at the moment a farewell seems inevitable.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO