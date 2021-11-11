CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astroworld Organizer’s CEO Could Get Massive Golden Parachute

By Noah Kirsch
 6 days ago
The CEO of Live Nation, one of the organizers of last week’s deadly Astroworld music festival, could potentially snag a nine-figure golden parachute even if the fallout costs him his job. According to public filings, chief executive Michael Rapino’s exit package was worth $168 million as of the end...

#Ceos#Golden Parachute#Astroworld Organizer#Live Nation
