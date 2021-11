LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly four months after a man was killed outside his St. Matthews apartment, police are still trying to put together the pieces of what happened. On July 18, 28-year-old Shamone Haggard was walking on the back patio of his home at the Jamestown Apartments after 11 p.m. when at least one person robbed him and shot him multiple times. He died at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO