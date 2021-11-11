CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chennai airport suspends arrivals till 6 pm amid heavy rainfall

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): Chennai International Airport on Thursday suspended arrivals at the airport due to severe rain and heavy crosswinds in the city. The arrivals would be suspended from 1:15...

KITV.com

Chennai comes to a standstill as heavy rains flood city

India's manufacturing capital Chennai came to a standstill on Sunday, with many areas flooded after the southern Indian coast was battered by heavy rainfall overnight, prompting authorities to issue warnings and evacuate people from low-lying areas. Local media showed footage of cars submerged under water, uprooted trees and people being...
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 14 people have died in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu during days of heavy rains, officials said Thursday. Several districts in the state are on high alert, bracing for more torrents as a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is set to cross northern Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department warned of intense rains in isolated places.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Chennai rains: At least five dead after heavy downpour

At least five people have died after heavy showers triggered severe flooding in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The state's capital, Chennai, is severely affected as officials have evacuated hundreds of people from their homes. This is the heaviest rainfall in the city since 2015. Officials say more...
ENVIRONMENT
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Flooding At The Airport In Chennai, India?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows floodwaters at the Chennai International Airport in India. The footage was actually filmed in Mexico in 2017. Torrential rainfall began in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the past weekend, according to the Associated Press. It continued for days and caused severe flooding in the city of Chennai, the Weather Channel reported. At least 16 people in Tamil Nadu have died, according to CNN.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Passengers slam ‘ridiculous’ queues at airport after US opens up to international tourists

Passengers reported frustration at being stuck in long queues at the airport after the US finally lifted its ban on international tourists earlier this week.Long wait times at JFK were branded a “disgrace” and “ridiculous” by disgruntled British travellers.Marc Evans, 42, his wife and two children touched down in the New York airport having flown from Manchester on Monday – the first day that Brits were allowed back into the US for leisure purposes.“Twenty months closed, lots of time to get things right and JFK Airport queues are a disgrace, three planes landing at the same time from Manchester is...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
India
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Phys.org

Heavy rains force evacuations, trap motorists in Canada

Relentless rain battered Canada's Pacific coast on Monday, forcing a town's evacuation and trapping motorists as mudslides, rocks and debris were washed across major highways. Some 275 people, according to local media, were stuck overnight in their cars between two mudslides on Highway 7 near the town of Agassiz in British Columbia.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Women to sue Qatar over invasive airport searches

A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told AFP Monday. Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom.
FIFA
FOX59

Storms in Egypt unleash scorpions, causing 500+ hospitalizations

CAIRO (AP) — Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported. Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said. The […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Western Scotland shaken by 3.1-magnitude earthquake

Residents of western Scotland received a bump in the night after an earthquake shook the region in the early hours of Tuesday. A quake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred shortly before 2am with its epicentre 11 miles north-west of the town of Lochgilphead, 88 miles north-west of Glasgow, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

India opens to tourists after 20 months

India on Monday opened to foreign tourists from countries with reciprocal agreements after a 20-month ban because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tour operators said, however, that demand was extremely sluggish due to high ticket prices and remaining restrictions on travellers from Britain, China and elsewhere. The country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces and tiger reserves barred all foreign tourists in March 2020 as the pandemic intensified. But after a devastating spike in Covid-19 cases earlier this year, the number of known infections has fallen sharply and the government, under pressure from an industry that is an important pillar of the economy, last month announced a loosening.
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

Enhanced jurisdiction will help to strengthen hands of state police: BSF

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that the enhanced jurisdiction will help BSF to strengthen the hands of the police. "The enhanced jurisdiction will help BSF to strengthen the hands of the police. This is an enabling provision which is aimed at strengthening and complementing the efforts of the State Police. BSF has been acting in close coordination with police to conduct Joint Operations including Joint depth area patrolling, deploying joint Nakas etc and establishing of Anti Human Trafficking Units at different places along the Indo-Bangladesh border," reads the statement issued by BSF.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Delhi, Lahore smog forces school, plant closures as residents choke

India's capital has shut schools and coal plants as it battles dangerous levels of air pollution in the region that on Wednesday also left Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan choking on acrid smog. Air quality has worsened across northern India and adjacent parts of Pakistan in recent years, as industrial pollutants, smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into toxic smog. Delhi is consistently ranked the world's worst capital for air quality, with levels of pollutants last week reaching more than 30 times the maximum limit recommended by the World Health Organization. The city on Tuesday ordered the closure until the end of the month of six of 11 coal-fired power plants surrounding the metropolis in a bid to tackle the filthy air.
INDIA

