BSF's operational jurisdiction concerns national security, should not be politicised, says Amarinder Singh

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that Border Security Force's (BSF) operational jurisdiction concerns national security and it should not be politicised. In a series of tweets, he said that extending the operational jurisdiction of BSF does not infringe...

Birmingham Star

Union Home Secretary to visit Kolkata, extension of BSF jurisdiction on agenda

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be visiting Kolkata on Friday to hold a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Additional Director General of Police (DGP) over the Centre's move to expand the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 kilometres to 50 kilometres along the border area.
INDIA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Punjab Deputy CM moves resolution demanding withdrawal of BSF jurisdiction extension

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 11 (ANI): Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday moved a resolution in Vidhan Sabha's special session, demanding the withdrawal of the Union Home Ministry's directive that increases the Border Security Force's (BSF) jurisdiction from 15km to 50km in the state. Randhawa said that...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

West Bengal Assembly scheduled to discuss against BSF's jurisdiction today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): West Bengal Assembly is scheduled on Tuesday to discuss the state government's resolution against the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction up to 50 km inside the international border. The Centre, earlier in the month of October had empowered the Border Security...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Enhanced jurisdiction will help to strengthen hands of state police: BSF

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that the enhanced jurisdiction will help BSF to strengthen the hands of the police. "The enhanced jurisdiction will help BSF to strengthen the hands of the police. This is an enabling provision which is aimed at strengthening and complementing the efforts of the State Police. BSF has been acting in close coordination with police to conduct Joint Operations including Joint depth area patrolling, deploying joint Nakas etc and establishing of Anti Human Trafficking Units at different places along the Indo-Bangladesh border," reads the statement issued by BSF.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

No legal significance of resolution passed by Bengal assembly against decision on BSF jurisdiction extension: Suvendu Adhikari

By Ujjwal RoyKolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Stating that the resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state has no legal significance, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the implementation of the CAA must also begin in the state.
POLITICS
AFP

India allows Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan after Covid-19

India gave the green light for thousands of Sikh pilgrims to cross the border into Pakistan from Wednesday ahead of the birth anniversary of the religion's founder Guru Nanak. The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539, first opened in 2019 for Nanak's 550th birth anniversary but was closed last year because of the pandemic. India's Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the corridor will re-open from Wednesday ahead of Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations this Friday. "In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
RELIGION
Country
India
AFP

Delhi, Lahore smog forces school, plant closures as residents choke

India's capital has shut schools and coal plants as it battles dangerous levels of air pollution in the region that on Wednesday also left Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan choking on acrid smog. Air quality has worsened across northern India and adjacent parts of Pakistan in recent years, as industrial pollutants, smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into toxic smog. Delhi is consistently ranked the world's worst capital for air quality, with levels of pollutants last week reaching more than 30 times the maximum limit recommended by the World Health Organization. The city on Tuesday ordered the closure until the end of the month of six of 11 coal-fired power plants surrounding the metropolis in a bid to tackle the filthy air.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Delhi Govt signs MoU with OP Jindal Global University for officers' skills training, new qualifications

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The Directorate of Training (UTCS), Delhi Government has signed an MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University today to enhance understanding by promoting exchange and cooperation in the areas of academic training, knowledge enhancement and the Capacity Building of the Officers of Delhi Government.
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

BSF could be obstacle for anti-national activities promoted by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, alleges BJP's Anupam Hazra

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra on Wednesday alleged that the BSF could be an obstacle in the "anti-national" activities promoted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the state assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km from the international border.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Karnataka to shortly unveil new research and development policy, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the state would soon come out with a new Research and Development (RD) policy. "Shortly, we are coming out with an RD policy. We want RD in schools, colleges, universities and even private institutions," said...
INDIA
persecution.org

National Security Advisors of Eight Countries Express Concern Over Afghanistan

11/11/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – The National Security Advisors of India, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan met in Dehli on Wednesday and expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan. The group emphasized that assistance should be made available to Afghanistan in an “unimpeded, direct and assured manner.”
WORLD
Birmingham Star

AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Delhi HC appoints 3-member committee to examine paddler Manika Batra's complaint

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee to examine the country's star paddler Manika Batra's complaint against the national sports body Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Justice Rekha Palli directed the committee to submit an interim report within four weeks....
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

HSNC University, Mumbai launches D. M. Harish School of Law in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University, Mumbai unveils the D. M. Harish School of Law (DMHSL) for aspiring legal professionals. The law school is approved by the Bar Council of India and will offer five-year B.A. LL.B., five-year B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and three-year LL.B. courses to begin with.
EDUCATION
AFP

India welcomes back tourists but smog shrouds Taj Mahal

Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction. After a twenty-month closure due to the pandemic, India on Monday reopened its borders to visitors from nearly 100 countries with reciprocal travel arrangements. 
INDIA
AFP

Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens

Delhi shut down schools until further notice, urged people to work from home and banned non-essential trucks from entering the Indian capital due to dangerous levels of air pollution. On Saturday, the Delhi government had ordered schools to close for a week and banned construction work for four days.
EDUCATION

