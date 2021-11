With a third of its population unvaccinated and millions stubbornly unwilling to get inoculated, a vulnerable Germany has been hit hard by a record-breaking rise in Covid infections – an ominous surge that has filled hospitals amid a dire forecast that the death rate could soon double.The Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday that a record 50,196 people had been infected in the previous 24 hours, amounting to 249 new infections per 100,000 people. It was the fourth straight daily record and up sharply from 39,676 new infections set a day earlier. It was also nearly double the 33,949 infections...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO