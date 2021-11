Raleigh, N.C. — We don't have many family traditions but have stuck to visiting Tanglewood's Festival of Lights. The ride to Clemmons is a little over an hour for us. And for years now, we've shared "oohs and ahhs" over the amazing drive-through, Christmas light displays. My daughters love it and have already asked when we're going for the holidays.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO