Officials: Abbott Court a catalyst for downtown development

Possibilities for redevelopment are being discussed for the town-owned property at Abbott Court. Derry News/File photo

DERRY — The potential of this property is being touted as a catalyst for downtown development.

And, officials say, since the town-owned Abbott Court space has been on the radar for many years, new information and planning is just the thing to spark some new life into this piece of Derry.

Town Council moved a step further recently by approving a Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the Lansing-Melbourne Group.

The agreement established a period of time to determine what opportunities may lie at Abbott Court, and allows LMG to work with the town to get ideas, organize timelines for development and to stimulate plans moving forward.

Potential plans for the property include a parking structure, ground level retail opportunities, common gathering spaces, and training and educational incubator space to support the economy.

Abbott Court has a long history downtown.

The Abbott Court site includes several parcels of land the town acquired beginning in the mid-1980s. The land was once home to a local oil fuel company.

The property is in the downtown business district that allows for mixed use and a variety of other permitted uses including retail, commercial and residential. The land is also adjacent to Derry’s rail trail and within walking distance to Broadway and its businesses.

Many ideas about what to do with Abbott Court have floated through town boards over the years.

Between 1995-2020 there were 10 separate studies and visioning efforts putting a big focus on the downtown and what might work for development at Abbott Court.

A 2010 Master Plan made downtown parking issues and revitalization issues a key priority. Then, in 2019, a “Reimagining Derry” effort continued with goals to redevelop vacant property and create new parking, including a possible future parking garage in that area.

Derry’s 2020 Master Plan process gave a top priority to making Derry a destination, improving the downtown, providing a range of housing options and finding ways to attract and retain younger people.

For the Town Council, Abbott Court development has remained a top goal since fiscal year 2018.

Derry’s Economic Development Director Beverly Donovan said the redevelopment of Abbott Court would bring great things to the downtown and beyond.

And by asking into consideration all the past reports and work done on Abbott Court, it’s all about finding the right fit, the common thread, and if it can be done.

“It’s going to be transformational,” Donovan said, adding there’s more positive news happening in the downtown with new businesses, public efforts and a lot of community spirit.

Donovan added nothing is set in stone as to how Abbott Court may look once any development begins. LMG work will include bringing a feasibility study back to the town next year, and by later in 2022 the process could start moving along with financing discussion, working on permits, land use issues, and then eventually finalizing a master development plan.

“I’m super excited about this project,” said Town Councilor Joshua Bourdon. “The list goes on, the amount of people over the past decades working on this project. It’s going to be a spectacular project for this community.”

Councilor Neil Wetherbee agreed.

“It’s a long time coming,” he said. “It looks like a really nice project and, hopefully, it will come to fruition.”

For Council Chairman Jim Morgan, a potential development for Abbott Court is “truly an amazing opportunity,” he said.

Morgan also gave many thanks to town officials, staff and all who have supported development plans in Derry that have gone on to be great successes.

Morgan credited Donovan and Town Administrator David Caron for the work done to get Abbott Court possibilities back on a timeline.

“The town is blessed to have you in these positions,” Morgan said.