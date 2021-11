Police have named the failed bomber who died in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital explosion.Detectives said they strongly believe the taxi passenger who was carrying the device was Emad al-Swealmeen.The 32-year-old is thought to have lived in a house in Sutcliffe Street where several other men have been arrested.He recently rented a different property, in Rutland Avenue, where investigators found bomb components.Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address, where we have continued to recover significant items.“We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO