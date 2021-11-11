Communities honor Veterans Day

Communities will honor their veterans with ceremonies, breakfast and salutes on Nov. 11. DERRY NEWS/File photo

Local veterans will be honored this week with tributes, breakfasts, dinners and special observances.

As the pandemic continues, some bigger events won’t be happening to keep safety in mind, but communities will offer some form of ceremonies and other activities to honor the day.

Pinkerton Academy in Derry opens its doors on Thursday, Nov. 11, for the annual Veterans Day breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in the freshmen cafeteria.

Veterans and guests will be socially distanced and treated to breakfast, served up by Pinkerton students with other special tributes included. Masks will be required except when eating.

Then, the town of Derry, along with American Legion Post 9, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1617 and its auxiliaries, Derry Parks and Recreation and cable television, host traditional Veterans Day services on Nov. 11.

At 10:30 a.m., ceremonies are held at MacGregor Park next to Derry Public Library featuring guest speakers, special music, proclamations and a salute to colors provided by an Honor Guard.

Londonderry’s American Legion Post 27 celebrates the day with tributes and a dinner at 5 p.m. at the post home on Sargent Road, hosted by Sons of the American Legion.

In Windham, members of the Wilbur E. Tarbell Post 109 American Legion will honor Veterans Day by continuing to celebrate the Legion’s new building and the work that remains to be done on the second floor.

Veterans will be sharing information about the ongoing building upgrades and needs at various locations around town.

The building at 21 Haverhill Road was officially dedicated with a ribbon-cutting event and ceremony back in May honoring not only veterans, but also the life and legacy of Tarbell. The soldier was lost at sea in 1944 while serving aboard a submarine, the U.S.S. Scorpion (SS-278). He is the only Windham casualty of World War II.

The Legion was officially named in Tarbell’s honor when it was incorporated in May 1956.

Legion member Frank Farmer said the second floor “hasn’t been touched” in the building, but with community support and volunteer help, the work will get done.