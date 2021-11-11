CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

Pantry Plunge set for Dec. 11

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIvqu_0ctNOL2A00
Pinkerton Academy students race into the chilly waters of Beaver Lake in Derry during a past Pantry Plunge event. This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 11 with proceeds supporting the First Baptist Church Food Pantry. Derry News/File photo

DERRY — Supporters of a local food pantry are getting ready for an dip in some chilly waters.

The fifth annual Pantry Plunge is set for Saturday, Dec. 11, at Gallien’s Beach.

Participants will be jumping into the lake around noon to raise money to support the First Baptist Church Food Pantry.

In its inaugural year, the Plunge drew about 38 participants. Participation has since increased.

The food pantry at First Baptist Church has served the community and surrounding towns for nearly three decades, serving hundreds of individuals and families every month.

Plunge organizer Nancy Francis said although the food pantry’s shelves get a seasonal boost this time of year with many food drives at local businesses and schools going to help, it’s once the holidays end that the need continues.

Last year’s Plunge raised about $25,000, the largest amount yet to support the downtown food pantry.

Francis added that with demands for support high again this year, Plunge organizers are determined to rally the community to make this year’s event successful.

Teams and participants are encouraged to show up to the lake wearing fun attire, and footwear is recommended for those who are zooming into the water.

Safety among “plungers” will be a priority once again this year.

Anyone wanting to learn more about this year’s Pantry Plunge can visit pantryplunge.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison. The 41-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., comes after Chansley pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding related to his conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
NBA
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Paxlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derry, NH
Society
City
Derry, NH
ABC News

With gas prices soaring, Biden calls for probe into possible 'illegal conduct'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate if "illegal conduct" is to blame for surging gas prices hurting Americans' pocketbooks. Fuel prices are averaging above $3.40 a gallon, according to the American Automotive Association, which forecasts more than 48 million Americans are likely to hit the road next week to drive to Thanksgiving celebrations.
BUSINESS
CBS News

FDA could authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shots for all adults this week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could expand access to booster shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for all adults as early as Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told CBS News on Tuesday. The drugmaker filed for FDA authorization last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Baptist#Charity#Pantry Plunge#First Baptist Church#Pantryplunge Org
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
211
Followers
34
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy