Police funding supports new pistols, ammunition

DERRY — Police will be getting a weapons upgrade.

Money will be used from the Police Detail Revolving Fund to purchase 9mm pistols, ammunition, holsters, red dot sights, flashlights and iron sights, according to a report given to Town Council at a meeting Nov. 1.

Police Chief Edward Garone and police Capt. George Feole presented information to the Council, explaining that Derry police officers are currently equipped with .40-caliber pistols purchased in 2015.

According to a report, “those pistols are approaching a point where a maintenance refresh will be needed for each weapon that will involve new night sights, new magazines, and new recoil spring assemblies. That maintenance cycle will be approximately the same cost as purchasing a new pistol.”

With the funding, the police department will transition to 9mm pistols and acquire red dot optics for each one.

Ammunition for the 9mm pistols will also be cheaper, the report stated.

However, current demand for ammunition nationwide is great, with a potential wait time of 12 to 18 months. The report stated that police will delay the purchase of pistols until the ammunition is in-house. Current inventory can be traded and has value, Garone told councilors.

Money will coming from the Police Detail Revolving Fund and the net cost for the project is approximately $114,697. There will be no tax impact.

“This is a great step forward for us,” Garone said. “And I appreciate it.”