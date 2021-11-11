Windham school district to host vaccine clinic for kids

WINDHAM — As the state plans to get COVID-19 shots in the arms of younger children, the Windham School District will host vaccination clinics to help with that effort.

The school district hosts a voluntary vaccination clinic for all eligible students, ages 5 to 18, in partnership with the South Central Public Health Network and the Windham Fire Department and Emergency Services Department.

Children registered for the clinic will receive a two-dose Pfizer vaccine, with the first dose administered on Friday, Nov. 19 and the second set for Monday, Dec. 13.

Families interested in taking advantage of the vaccine clinic can participate in a survey by going to the link at surverymonkey.com/r/LSS88KB.

Participation will help the district gauge interest and potential attendance.

The district has faced increases in COVID cases recently at Golden Brook School, with 24 positive cases reported at the school as of Nov. 4. The district total as of that date was 32.

In his weekly statement, Superintendent Richard Langlois said that's the reason a universal mask mandate was put in place for 10 days at Golden Brook for Pre-K to grade four students and staff.

"The accelerated growth of positive COVID-19 cases being reported at Golden Brook School continues to increase since the COVID-19 cluster was identified within a community sports team," Langlois wrote in his recent statement, adding that the Golden Brook number had gone up considerably.

"This surge is of grave concern for our entire school community and may jeopardize our ability to maintain in-person learning for all students," Langlois continued.

Langlois said there would be mask breaks for students throughout the day, and masks would not be required during outdoor recess or lunch.

The superintendent said it's vital that families continue to check the health of their children every day before school.

"If your child is experiencing any symptoms, please keep them home and seek testing," Langlois said. "If your child tests positive for COVID-19 from an at-home or rapid test they should not attend school and these results should be considered an accurate representation of a positive test result."

Families are also encouraged to check with a child's pediatrician for information about upcoming vaccine clinics.