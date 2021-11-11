CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Cold front moving toward South Florida

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
A cold front will continue moving closer to our community this evening. Out ahead of it, we’ll have a mild night with some isolated showers, though mainly in areas east of Interstate 75. Overnight lows tonight, because our winds will be increasingly coming out of the south, will be well warmer than average dropping to around 70 degrees after midnight.

On Friday, the front will move over the peninsula bringing the widest coverage of rain early in day, even before the sun comes up. Be sure to catch Friday morning’s NBC2 Newscast through 7 a.m., our team will show you where what rain that’s out there will be so you’re not caught off guard on the morning drive.

Behind our Friday front, temperatures will begin cooling down during the weekend. Saturday’s weather calls for a high of 82 degrees with an isolated shower around. Sunday will be cooler but with more sunshine. Afternoon highs on Sunday are expected to high 77 after lunchtime.

Cool, calm and nice weather will be around next week. Rain chances are less than 10% Monday through Thursday as nighttime lows drop into the 50s and afternoon highs peak in the mid to upper 70s.

NBC2 Fort Myers

