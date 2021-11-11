CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

5 records from the Worcester music scene this year to give as a gift

worcestermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always better to shop local and that’s a fact. Supporting a small business rather than a corporate conglomerate does better for the local economy because the money is going directly to the business owner rather than being tied up in numerous subsidiaries. The same goes for supporting local musicians and...

www.worcestermag.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
worcestermag.com

Worcester Chamber Music Society explores music of Paris Nov. 14 at BrickBox Theater

WORCESTER — The Worcester Chamber Music Society will make "French Connections” at its concert at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center. Always one of the most magnetic and cosmopolitan cultural capitals of the world, Paris in the early 20th century was also a cauldron of daring new musical ideas. Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” excited the world and drew far-flung, distinctive musical voices and personalities to the city.
WORCESTER, MA
Frederick News-Post

Recognizing Frederick’s music scene

The last time I had a gig in Frederick was fall of 2020 at Idiom Brewing Co. The brewery has shown me lots of love. Every time I’m in the area, they fit me into their schedule. Since then, I’ve performed in Florida, Ecuador and, just this past week, Spain....
FREDERICK, MD
wydaily.com

Wyatt Baldwin Helps Promote Local Music Scene

WILLIAMSBURG — There was a time when local Williamsburg musician Wyatt Baldwin was still learning how to perform in front of crowds at open mic nights around the Historic Triangle. He was only 17 when he started going around to different venues in the area playing his guitar and singing...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Worcester, MA
Lifestyle
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
worcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Tech N9ne, Merz Trio, Tommy Castro and more ....

Rapper Tech N9ne has been a regular visitor to Worcester for years now, and has developed a loyal following for his shows at the Palladium. Touring now in support of his thickly layered and engaging album, new album, “ASIN9NE.” The rapper seems to be at the top of his game, with fast, tightly wound rhymes highlighted by fierce moments of thunderous bombast. It’s a highly listenable album, one which shows the rapper still has plenty to say. (VDI)
WORCESTER, MA
gmu.edu

A Concert with a Cause: Jazz4Justice™ Celebrates 20 Years of Giving back through Music

On Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m., George Mason University’s Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music is proud to present the Jazz4Justice™ 20th Anniversary Concert, a one-of-a-kind event celebrating Northern Virginia’s love of music while raising funds to support legal services for low-income Northern Virginians and the George Mason University Jazz Studies program.
FAIRFAX, VA
worcestermag.com

Song to Get You Through the Week: Michael Kane & the Morning Afters rock out with 'Tear This World Apart'

Worcester rockers Michael Kane & the Morning Afters have been tearing their way through a classic roots-rock sound lately, attacking it with a punk rock fervor, yes, but also really interrogating the music, looking for that spark that makes it magical. They did it not long ago with the single “Carol Kaye,” and now they're doing it again with “Tear This World Apart.” While these are two very different songs, they both eye rock 'n' roll's exuberance from an older point of view, which lends both songs a sort of emotional depth that seems to belie their classic sounds.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Artist Spotlight: Nedret Andre

Nedret Andre is a contemporary artist in Boston’s SOWA district. Her abstract art focuses on ocean life within seagrass habitats. The inspiration for her gestural paintings come from being out in the field with scientists and helping with seagrass restoration efforts in Massachusetts. She received her BFA in Painting at Massachusetts College of Art and her MFA from Maine College of Art. Her art brings light to the important role seagrass plays in our ocean's health. She is fascinated with it’s role of being home to thousands of species, its ability to provide us with oxygen, to its ability to mitigate climate change. In her paintings, she allows for the marks and the colors to form her compositions. Each painting starts very fluid and develops as she continues working on the piece. Andre uses washes of diluted oil paint to mimic water and layers opaque paint as she works through her abstract compositions. Andre’s solo shows have included: Beacon Gallery, Chashama Spaces NY, Copley Square Hotel’s Art Square Gallery, FP3 Gallery, Enso Gallery, Hess Gallery, Artlery, Boston University, and Stetson Gallery. To see more of Andre's work, visit her website, https://www.nedretandre.com.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Danny Fantom Nu Element#Charleston The Chews
cascadebusnews.com

Generous Estate Gift from Local Music Lover to Support KPOV 88.9FM High Desert Community Radio

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio announced recently that they received a generous $626,587 gift from the estate of Marjo Mynttinen-Goodwin to support community radio in Central Oregon. Marjo Mynttinen-Goodwin was a lover of music, radio and attending concerts around the world. Originally from Finland, Goodwin traveled extensively throughout...
BEND, OR
flagpole.com

Wuxtry Records Celebrates 45 Years, And More Music News and Gossip

Songwriter and musician Lydian Brambila (Outersea, Sea of Dogs) just released a new track with an accompanying zine under the name In a Kythe. The combined release is titled Joro Season, and the track itself is a gorgeous and meditative ambient piece nicely punctuated with harmonium courtesy of Mat Lewis (Grape Soda). Due to this particular choice of instrumentation, the audial effect is one of waves both receding from and rushing toward an emotional shoreline. The zine, which explores deeply personal issues and occurrences in Lydian’s life, is deeply lyrical and does an outstanding job of using the Joro spider—both its seemingly sudden appearance as well as its permanence—as metaphor. All in all, it’s a wonderful piece crafted through remarkable bravery. Listen and purchase over at lybram.bandcamp.com.
ATHENS, GA
Journal & Sunday Journal

Zavala offers the gift of music

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — It is a love of music and a love of teaching that has inspired Hector Zavala to develop a program through which he offers the gift of music to others. Zavala began offering free strings lessons to members of his church 12 years ago and now opens that opportunity to anyone in the community who wishes to take part.
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, WV
Lootpress

Beckley duo seeks to reinvigorate local music scene

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The performing arts have taken a major hit in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly at the local level. Local venues have suffered tremendously during lockdown periods, leaving artists struggling to stimulate community engagement for shows and events. Raleigh County-based musical outfit Pink Casino are looking to change this, however.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
whdh.com

Dropkick Murphys set to wrap up St. Patrick’s Day tour in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dropkick Murphys plan to ship up to Boston for the end of their St. Patrick’s Day tour next year. The band, which was formed in Quincy, announced the dates for their 2022 St. Patrick’s Day American Tour on Tuesday. The tour kicks off on Feb. 21...
BOSTON, MA
American Songwriter

Behind the Album: ‘Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop’ —Stone Temple Pilots

Flying into Detroit before the band’s recent tour, Eric Kretz and Robert DeLeo both started thinking about when they first met and the earlier days of Stone Temple Pilots. “It was nice reminiscing about things, like ‘remember the car you had and the piece of crap it was,’” remembers the STP drummer, who met the bassist when both were living in Long Beach, California in the 1980s. “I can’t believe that’s all we had,” adds Kretz. “There are so many stories. We were such starving artists back then.”
ROCK MUSIC
Dothan Eagle

The Uptown jazzes up downtown music scene

Sametha Colvin believes her late husband would be proud. It was Stephen Colvin’s dream to own a wine bar and jazz club. He wanted to bring something different to downtown Dothan. And so he did with The Uptown, a wine bar and jazz club at 160 S. St. Andrews St. that opened in 2016.
DOTHAN, AL
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy