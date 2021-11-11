Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Adam Anderson Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19) during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis) (Rob Davis)

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap.

Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com.

Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case report was filed by the Athens Clark County police involving 21-year-old female.

