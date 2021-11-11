Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap.
Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com.
Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case report was filed by the Athens Clark County police involving 21-year-old female.
