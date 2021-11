In 2004, I was the victim of a random drive by shooting. The injuries I sustained left me paralyzed from two inches below my collarbone, and my life was forever changed. Before the shooting, I was a successful businesswoman and the primary provider for my family. However, my injuries left me in a coma for a considerable period of time. I lost my health insurance during this time. When I was able to return home, I struggled to stay afloat, and eventually lost my home and declared bankruptcy due to $1 million in medical debt. I was forced to confront my new health condition and impending poverty in one fell swoop.

AMERICAS ・ 14 DAYS AGO