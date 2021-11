Undergraduate Institution/Degree(s) obtained: Gardner-Webb University, BS in Chemistry with a minor in Biology. I initially chose Campbell because it was a small campus and had small classes like my undergraduate institution. I loved Campbell on my interview day because I felt like I was already known by the faculty, and they really made an effort to get to know me personally, not just as a prospective student. I liked that most professors had an open-door policy and that they genuinely enjoyed having students drop by whether it be for educational advice or just to say hello. I knew I would be able to excel and build connections with the small campus and small class sizes. I felt at home right away and knew I belonged here.

BUIES CREEK, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO