Price has decreased up to $22.00. Uniswap price analysis shows downtrend. Support at $23.202 is overcrossed. The bears are leading the game as the price has followed the downward movement in the last 24 hours. The bearish pressure has been increasing for the past few weeks, and today a decreasing trend is also being recorded. The price has decreased quite significantly, and the cryptocurrency value is now $22.00. The bears have brought the price below the support level as well, which is an alarming sign.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO