CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

Students for Justice in Palestine Restart Sabra Deshelving Campaign

By Zaid Ali
swarthmorephoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) relaunched their campaign to deshelve all Sabra products on campus last Wednesday, Nov. 3. Sabra, which produces Mediterranean food and dipping products, including hummus and guacamole, is currently sold by Swarthmore at the Science Center Cafe, Essie Mae’s Snack Bar, and Kohlberg Coffee...

swarthmorephoenix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Letter: It's okay to support Palestine

Less than a week since its Duke Student Government (DSG) recognition, Duke’s burgeoning Students Supporting Israel (SSI) chapter has already performed a paradigmatic analogy of settler-colonial projects: they came, they disrupted, they crumbled. To recap: the group posted a since-deleted screenshot of a Duke student’s tweet to their Instagram page...
EDUCATION
lareviewofbooks.org

Speaking of Palestine

THE DILEMMAS INVOLVED in writing about other people’s lives are central to much nonfiction writing, particularly where there is a power differential between writer and subject. There’s an ongoing need to make space for communities to narrate stories on their own terms. Yet the question of who writes a story is not the only axis on which such ethical questions turn. Another issue is the quality of attention given by reader or writer. One can write well or badly about others, just as one can listen well or badly when others narrate their own stories.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Swarthmore, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
AFP

Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker to 13 months

An Israeli military court on Wednesday sentenced Spanish aid worker Juana Rashmawi to 13 months in prison after convicting her of illegally funding a Palestinian militant organisation.  Her daughter Maria Rashmawi told reporters Wednesday's sentencing was "important because the uncertainty of the last months led to a lot of anguish and it was very hard to bear."
WORLD
Smithonian

An Archaeological Dig Reignites the Debate Over the Old Testament’s Historical Accuracy

If you stand on one of the outcroppings of the Timna valley, the most salient fact of the place is emptiness. Here in the heat-blasted flatlands of the Arava Desert, off a lonely road in southern Israel, it seems there’s nothing but stark cliffs and rock formations all the way to the jagged red wall of the Edomite Mountains across the Jordanian border. And yet the longer you spend in the Timna barrens, the more human fingerprints you begin to see. Scratches on a cliff face turn out to be, on closer investigation, 3,200-year-old hieroglyphics. On a boulder are the outlines of ghostly chariots. A tunnel vanishes into a hillside, the walls marked with the energetic strikes of bronze chisels. There were once people here, and they were looking for something. Traces of the treasure can still be seen beneath your feet, in the greenish hue of pebbles or the emerald streak across the side of a cave.
RELIGION
AFP

Cuban opposition group denounces 'repression,' calls for protests

Cuban opposition group Archipelago on Tuesday hit out at the government's "repression" of a planned protest and called on its supporters to keep demonstrating for another 10 days. A planned protest on Monday was thwarted as opposition leaders were detained and security forces flooded the streets to prevent people from gathering. Archipelago blasted "the extreme militarization of the streets, more than 100 activists besieged, arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, repudiation, violence, threats, coercion and hate speech" in a statement sent to AFP. "The resurgence of repression against citizens and peaceful protesters is not and will not be accepted," said Archipelago.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Gaza Strip#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Mediterranean#Essie Mae#Kohlberg Coffee Bar#Parrish Porch#Israeli
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy