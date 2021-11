Once upon a time there was a man who had a dream about the ideal British holiday. So he bought a large piece of land by the sea in Suffolk and set about creating a fantasy village that embodied the perfect seaside experience. Quaint buildings in mock-Tudor style? Check. A picturesque long shingle beach? Check. An idyllic lake with little islands, a golf course, a family atmosphere, and an architectural folly in the shape of a converted water tower? Check, check, check, check. Welcome to Thorpeness, the perfectly orchestrated getaway born out of one man’s vision in the 1910s. The man was Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie; and what he initially created as a retreat for his family and friends slowly became a popular resort for a new wave of visitors, as some houses were sold later in the 20th century. Fast forward a few decades and this unusual and somewhat eccentric setting is where London-based architecture studio IF_DO was invited to create its very first completed residential new-build: a Thorpeness beach house set near the shore.

