CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

An ongoing delight

By Rev. Gary Brown
Clarion News
 6 days ago

"Enjoy the girl you married when you were young," Proverbs 5:18b. "Are you two married?" That was the question asked of my wife and me as we ate breakfast at a favorite restaurant. We were starting on our overnight date to Galena, Ill. to celebrate our 50 years of...

www.theclarionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Christmas Joys program delights residents

Hopkins County residents gathered on November 8 to kick off the holiday season with two different sessions of the beloved favorite, Christmas Joys at the Southwest Dairy Museum. Presenters were:. Johanna Hicks – Johanna’s Joyful Journey (a little bit of sewing, a little crafting, and some recipes) Joann Brennan –...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
TVShowsAce

Jeremiah Raber Welcomes New Family Member

Breaking Amish and Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber took to Instagram to welcome a new member to his family. The TLC personality took to Instagram just one hour ago to share his first picture of his new baby. What do we know about the newest member of Jeremiah Raber’s family? And, what does his new baby look like? Keep reading, we’ve got the details.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

A fanciful and delightful ‘Cymbeline’ from Rude Mechanicals

Cymbeline has long been regarded as a Shakespearian hot mess, what with plot convolutions that take “suspension of disbelief” to new heights and enough characters and disguises to populate a streaming miniseries. Samuel Johnson hated it. George Bernard Shaw once called it “stagey trash of the lowest melodramatic order” and later rewrote the final act.
GREENBELT, MD
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Orange Leader

Leftover pumpkins? Make pigs squeal with delight

AUSTIN, Texas — The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn’t mean your jack-o’-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the environment, a conservation group is encouraging Texans to recycle them instead. David Mizejewski, naturalist at the National Wildlife Federation, said carved pumpkins usually last a...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Evangelical Church
McAlester News

Eat more cake at Heavenly Delights Bakery

April Dungan smiles from a table in her McAlester bakery when asked about how she decides which desserts to make each day. “It just comes to me,” Dungan said with a laugh. The owner of Heavenly Delights in McAlester said her favorite items to prepare are breakfast and sandwiches, but customers rave about the breakfast and lunch menus.
MCALESTER, OK
Statesville Record & Landmark

Pumpkin Fest back, much to the delight of downtown Statesville

The Pumpkin Fest was back in downtown Statesville this year, and despite cold temperatures to start the day, the crowd of easily more than a thousand at any given time was glad to come together as a community. “I always look forward to events like this, especially with my little...
STATESVILLE, NC
The Wild Hunt

Four Pagans talk their experiences at Parliament of World’s Religions 2021

TWH – The Wild Hunt spoke with four Pagans, who attended the Parliament of the World’s Religions (PoWR) from Oct. 16 to 18. Holli S. Emore serves as Executive Director of Cherry Hill Seminary. Dree Amandi, a Cio Amore Witch is a Pagan Minister-In-Training at Circle Sanctuary. Rev. Selena Fox serves as Senior Minister of Circle Sanctuary. Twila describes herself as a Pagan Animist.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Outsider.com

Chris Daughtry Daughter: New Update About Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

The death of 25-year-old Hannah Price, daughter of rock singer Chris Daughtry, is currently not being treated as a homicide, new sources say. Authorities found Hannah found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home in Fentress County on Friday, Nov 12. Since then, TMZ reported that detectives told Daughtry and his family that she was a victim of homicide. However, the District Attorney of Fentress County, Jared Effler, debunked that claim earlier today.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
RELIGION
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
TVShowsAce

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Amy Halterman Comments On The Size Of Tammy Slaton’s Balls

Fans have been excitedly waiting for the return of 1000-Lb. Sisters for months to see what became of Tammy after the Season 2 finale. There had been rumors on social media that the TLC star had gone to rehab. Very little was known about the situation other than the speculation of the show’s fans based on Tammy’s videos, photos, and posts. Now as the latest season drops, we get to finally find out what Tammy has been up to. We also get to find out why Amy Halterman is making odd comments about the size of her sister’s “cojuntas.”
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy