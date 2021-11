(WFRV) – Veterans Day is a day we remember and honor all those who served and is observed on November 11 for a very particular reason. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, ending World War I however fighting did not stop for another seven months when a temporary halt between the Allied forces and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month – which was on November 11, 1918.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO